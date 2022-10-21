Temperatures will go down drastically in Fontana this weekend (Oct. 22-23), and there will be a slight chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
After temperatures were in the 80s for several days this past week, they will plunge into the 60s before heading back up into the 70s on Monday, Oct. 24.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Oct. 22 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light west wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night — A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday, Oct. 23 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Monday, Oct. 24 — Sunny, with a high near 71.
Monday night — Clear, with a low around 49.
Tuesday, Oct. 25 — Sunny, with a high near 73.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.