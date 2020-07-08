Temperatures will gradually rise and are expected to soar into the 100s this weekend (July 11-12) in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, July 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 92. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, July 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 94. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday, July 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 98. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Saturday, July 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 101.
Saturday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Sunday, July 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 101.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
