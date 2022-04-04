Temperatures will gradually rise into the 90s this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, April 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Tuesday, April 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday, April 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 62.
Thursday, April 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 95.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 64.
Friday, April 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 97.
