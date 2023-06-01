Temperatures will gradually rise into the 80s this weekend in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, June 2 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday, June 3 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday, June 4 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
