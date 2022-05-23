Temperatures will jump into the 90s this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, May 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, May 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 91. Light south wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, May 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.