Temperatures will keep rising in Fontana during the weekend and will surpass 100 degrees next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, June 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 85. Light south wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday, June 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, June 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 94. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Monday, June 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 97.
Monday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday, June 15 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 102.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday, June 16 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 102.
