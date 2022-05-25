After going up for a few days, temperatures will drop back down again this weekend in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, May 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday, May 27 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, May 28 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
