After some very hot days, temperatures will now start to slightly go down in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, June 19 -- Sunny, with a high near 97. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, June 20 -- Sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night -- Clear, with a low around 64.
Monday, June 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 60.
Tuesday, June 22 -- Sunny, with a high near 88.
