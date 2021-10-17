The temperature will plunge into the 60s on Monday, Oct. 18, and there will be a 20 percent chance of rain in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Oct. 18 -- Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tuesday, Oct. 19 -- Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
