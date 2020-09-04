Temperatures will soar as high as 115 degrees in Fontana this weekend (Sept. 5-7), making it one of the hottest weekends in the city in recent years, according to the National Weather Service.
An excessive heat warning and a fire weather watch have been declared, starting on Friday, Sept. 4. Residents are urged to stay indoors as much as possible and drink plenty of water.
The Fontana Community Senior Center, located at 16710 Ceres Avenue, and the Heritage Center, located at 7350 W. Liberty Parkway, will serve as cooling centers for residents who want to escape the heat. These centers will be open during the afternoons from Friday through Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Sept. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 104. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 79. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday, Sept. 5 -- Sunny and hot, with a high near 112. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Clear, with a low around 85. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Sunday, Sept. 6 -- Sunny and hot, with a high near 115. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 81.
Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 107.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 72.
Tuesday, Sept. 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 100.
