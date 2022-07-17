The weather will remain hot in Fontana, but there will be a slight chance of rain in the early morning hours on Monday, July 18, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, July 17 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 97. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday, July 18 -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, July 19 -- Sunny, with a high near 95. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
