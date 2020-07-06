Temperatures will remain in the 90s this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, July 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 99. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, July 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, July 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 63.
Thursday, July 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Friday, July 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 97.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday, July 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 98.
