Temperatures will remain in the 90s in Fontana during the next several days, according to the National Weather Service,
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, July 31 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Light west wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, Aug. 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 95. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night -- Clear, with a low around 70.
Monday, Aug. 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 97.
