Temperatures have gone down slightly, but they will remain quite warm in Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, July 24 — Sunny, with a high near 99. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, July 25 — Sunny, with a high near 101. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Wednesday, July 26 — Sunny, with a high near 100.
Wednesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Thursday, July 27 — Sunny, with a high near 98.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.