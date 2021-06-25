Temperatures will rise again this weekend in Fontana, and an excessive heat watch has been declared for Sunday, June 26 and Monday, June 27, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, June 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 95. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight.
Sunday, June 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 99. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Monday, June 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 99.
