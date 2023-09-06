Temperatures will rise back into the 90s in Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Sept. 7 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday, Sept. 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 96. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.