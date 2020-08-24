After a slightly cooler weekend, temperatures will rise back into the 100s in Fontana this week, starting on Tuesday, Aug. 25, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Aug. 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 98. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday, Aug. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 100. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday, Aug. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 101. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Thursday, Aug. 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 101.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Friday, Aug. 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 100.
