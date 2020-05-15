Temperatures will rise back up into the 80s this weekend (May 15-17) in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, May 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday, May 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday, May 17 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
