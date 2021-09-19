Temperatures will rise back up into the 90s in Fontana in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Sept. 20 — Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tuesday, Sept. 21 — Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night — Clear, with a low around 67.
Wednesday, Sept. 22 — Sunny, with a high near 96.
Wednesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Thursday, Sept. 23 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
