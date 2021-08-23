Temperatures will rise back up into the 90s in Fontana starting on Tuesday, Aug. 24, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Aug. 24 -- Patchy smoke after 8 a.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Patchy smoke before 8 p.m. Clear, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, Aug. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 94. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 69.
Thursday, Aug. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 97.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 68.
Friday, Aug. 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 97.
