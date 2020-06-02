Temperatures will rise back up into the 90s during the next few days in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, June 2 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, June 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 95. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, June 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
