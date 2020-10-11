After a couple of days of nice, pleasant weather, temperatures will head back up into the 90s this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Oct. 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday, Oct. 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 95. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Tuesday, Oct. 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Wednesday, Oct. 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 97.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.