Temperatures will rise back up this weekend (April 23-24) in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, April 23 — Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night — Clear, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday, April 24 — Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Monday, April 25 — Sunny, with a high near 91.
