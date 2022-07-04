It will get warmer later this week in Fontana, with temperatures eventually rising into the 90s, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, July 5 -- Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday, July 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, July 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 64.
Friday, July 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 95.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.