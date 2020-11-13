After a cold spell, temperatures will rise into the 80s in Fontana in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Nov. 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday, Nov. 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday, Nov. 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Monday, Nov. 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
