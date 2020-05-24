Temperatures will rise into the 90s starting on Memorial Day in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, May 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night -- Clear, with a low around 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Memorial Day, Monday, May 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, May 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 98. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 65.
Wednesday, May 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 99.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Thursday, May 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 98.
