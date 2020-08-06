After a cool down earlier this week, temperatures will rise back up into the 90s in Fontana this weekend (Aug. 8-9), according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Aug. 7 -- Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west in the evening.
Saturday, Aug. 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Clear, with a low around 62.
Sunday, Aug. 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday night -- Clear, with a low around 61.
Monday, Aug. 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 91.
