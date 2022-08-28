Temperatures will rise up into the 100s in Fontana later this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Aug. 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 92. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, Aug. 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 99. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 71.
Wednesday, Aug. 31 -- Sunny, with a high near 102.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 74.
Thursday, Sept. 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 104.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.