Temperatures will steadily rise into the 100s later this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, July 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 96. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, July 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 97. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, July 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Thursday, July 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 97.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Friday, July 31 -- Sunny, with a high near 102.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.