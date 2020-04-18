Temperatures will rise into the 80s later this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, April 19 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday, April 20 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, April 21 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 54.
Wednesday, April 22 -- Sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday, April 23 -- Sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Friday, April 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Saturday, April 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 88.
