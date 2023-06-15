Temperatures will rise into the 80s this weekend in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, June 16 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, June 17 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday, June 18 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
