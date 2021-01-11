Temperatures will rise into the 80s later this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Jan. 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday, Jan. 13 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Thursday, Jan. 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 56.
Friday, Jan. 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Saturday, Jan. 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 80.
