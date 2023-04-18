Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s later this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, April 19 — Patchy fog between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday, April 20 — Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Friday, April 21 — Sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Saturday, April 22 — Sunny, with a high near 87.
