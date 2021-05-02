Temperatures will go back up into the 80s in Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, May 3 -- Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, May 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Wednesday, May 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday, May 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 85.
