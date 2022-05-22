Temperatures will be rising back up into the 80s later this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, May 22 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday, May 23 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, May 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Wednesday, May 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 89.
