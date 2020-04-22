Temperatures will rise into the 90s in the upcoming days in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, April 22 -- Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday, April 23 -- Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday, April 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Saturday, April 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 93.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Sunday, April 26 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
