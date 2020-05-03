Temperatures will rise into the 90s in Fontana later this week, and a heat advisory has been announced for Tuesday, May 5, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, May 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 86. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tuesday, May 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 94. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Wednesday, May 6 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday, May 7 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 98.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Friday, May 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 96.
