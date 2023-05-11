Temperatures will go way up into the 90s in Fontana this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, May 12 — Sunny, with a high near 84. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday, May 13 — Sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Sunday, May 14 — Sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Monday, May 15 — Sunny, with a high near 90.
