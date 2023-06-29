Temperatures will rise into the 90s in Fontana this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, June 30 — Sunny, with a high near 96. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night — Clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, July 1 — Sunny, with a high near 98. Light southwest wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night — Clear, with a low around 69.
Sunday, July 2 — Sunny, with a high near 98.
