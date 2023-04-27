Temperatures will rise into the 90s this weekend in Fontana but then will drop down again next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, April 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, April 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Sunday, April 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 90.
