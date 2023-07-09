Temperatures will rise into the 90s in Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
A heat advisory will be in effect starting on Tuesday, July 11.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, July 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 92. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday, July 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Wednesday, July 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 97.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Thursday, July 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.