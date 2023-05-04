Temperatures will still be cool but will gradually get slightly warmer this weekend in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, May 5 — A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday, May 6 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light west wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday, May 7 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
