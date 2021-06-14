Temperatures will soar above 100 degrees this week in Fontana, and fire officials are very concerned about the possibility of wildfires in the Inland Empire.
The National Weather Service announced that an excessive heat warning has been issued starting Tuesday, June 15, when the temperature is expected to reach 106 degrees.
On June 12, a fire erupted in San Bernardino on Highway 18, near Old Waterman Canyon Road. The Cloud Fire was contained at less than 20 acres, and no homes were immediately threatened or damaged, officials said.
Here is the forecast for Fontana:
Monday, June 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 99. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tuesday, June 15 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 106. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west in the evening.
Wednesday, June 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 103. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday, June 17 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 102.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Friday, June 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 101.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Saturday, June 19 -- Sunny, with a high near 102.
