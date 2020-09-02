Temperatures will soar as high as 110 degrees in Fontana this weekend (Sept. 5-7), according to the National Weather Service.
An excessive heat watch has been declared, starting on Friday, Sept. 4.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Sept. 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Thursday, Sept. 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 96. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west in the evening.
Friday, Sept. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 104. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Saturday, Sept. 5 -- Sunny and hot, with a high near 110.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 80.
Sunday, Sept. 6 -- Sunny and hot, with a high near 110.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 102.
