Temperatures will soar into the 100s starting this weekend (Aug. 14-16) in Fontana, and an excessive heat watch has been declared for those days, according to the National Weather Service.
Health officials are urging residents to stay indoors as much as possible and to drink plenty of water. The heat is expected to continue for several more days next week.
From Aug. 13-20, the City of Fontana will activate its designated cooling center, which is the Fontana Community Senior Center at 16710 Ceres Avenue. Persons can come into the center to relax and cool off from noon to 6 p.m. on those days, but they must wear a face covering and remain six feet apart. There will be temperature checks upon entry. For more information, call the center at (909) 854-5151.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Aug. 13 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 97. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday, Aug. 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 103. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Saturday, Aug. 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 103.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Sunday, Aug. 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 101.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Monday, Aug. 17 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 101.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Tuesday, Aug. 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 103.
