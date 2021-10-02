Temperatures will start to cool back down in Fontana on Monday, Oct. 4, with a slight chance of rain that day, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Oct. 3 — Sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday, Oct. 4 — A slight chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday night — A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday, Oct. 5 — A slight chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Wednesday, Oct. 6 — Sunny, with a high near 77.
