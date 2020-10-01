Temperatures in Fontana will remain above 100 degrees on Thursday, Oct. 1 and Friday, Oct. 2, according to the National Weather Service.
A heat advisory remains in effect until Friday night.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Oct. 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 105. East wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Friday, Oct. 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 104. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday, Oct. 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 98. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Sunday, Oct. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 95.
