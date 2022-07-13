Temperatures will stay hot in Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, July 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 93. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, July 14 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday, July 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 99. Light west wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Saturday, July 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 100.
