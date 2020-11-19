Temperatures will stay in the 70s in Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Nov. 20 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Saturday, Nov. 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Sunday, Nov. 22 -- Sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Monday, Nov. 23 -- Sunny, with a high near 74.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Tuesday, Nov. 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.