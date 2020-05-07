Temperatures will remain in the 90s for a couple of days before becoming cooler during the upcoming weekend (May 9-10) in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, May 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, May 9 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Sunday, May 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 85.
